Glasgow Football Stadiums: 16 great Glasgow football grounds through the years - including Ibrox and Celtic Park

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 30th Sep 2025, 14:50 BST

Glasgow is the home of football in Scotland - so it’s no wonder it has some of the nation’s best stadiums.

We took a look into the archives to try and find some great Glasgow stadiums throughout the years. These stadiums have been packed out, or not, every Saturday as Glaswegians indulge in their feverent support of their team.

You’ll find championship winning teams, great goals and lost stadiums in this list that has images dating back to 1935!

Keep reading for 16 great Glasgow football grounds throughout the years.

Ian Durrant, Gary Stevens, Stuart McCall and Nigel Spackman of Rangers celebrate winning the championship after a Scottish Premier League match against St Mirren at Ibrox Stadium

1. Ibrox Stadium 1992

Ian Durrant, Gary Stevens, Stuart McCall and Nigel Spackman of Rangers celebrate winning the championship after a Scottish Premier League match against St Mirren at Ibrox Stadium | Getty Images

Firhill Stadium, the home of Partick Thistle before the Scottish Premiership League match between Partick Thistle and Dundee United on August 02, 2013

2. Firhill Stadium 2013

Firhill Stadium, the home of Partick Thistle before the Scottish Premiership League match between Partick Thistle and Dundee United on August 02, 2013 | (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Celtic Park in 1935

3. Celtic Park 1935

Celtic Park in 1935 | Virtual Mitchell

Hampden Park for the 1955 Scottish Cup final between Clyde and Celtic. Clyde won a replayed cup final 1–0

4. Hampden 1955

Hampden Park for the 1955 Scottish Cup final between Clyde and Celtic. Clyde won a replayed cup final 1–0 | Virtual Mitchell

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowIbroxCeltic ParkChampionship
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice