We took a look into the archives to try and find some great Glasgow stadiums throughout the years. These stadiums have been packed out, or not, every Saturday as Glaswegians indulge in their feverent support of their team.
You’ll find championship winning teams, great goals and lost stadiums in this list that has images dating back to 1935!
Keep reading for 16 great Glasgow football grounds throughout the years.
1. Ibrox Stadium 1992
Ian Durrant, Gary Stevens, Stuart McCall and Nigel Spackman of Rangers celebrate winning the championship after a Scottish Premier League match against St Mirren at Ibrox Stadium | Getty Images
2. Firhill Stadium 2013
Firhill Stadium, the home of Partick Thistle before the Scottish Premiership League match between Partick Thistle and Dundee United on August 02, 2013 | (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
3. Celtic Park 1935
Celtic Park in 1935 | Virtual Mitchell
4. Hampden 1955
Hampden Park for the 1955 Scottish Cup final between Clyde and Celtic. Clyde won a replayed cup final 1–0 | Virtual Mitchell