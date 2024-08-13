Glasgow Gone-by: Remembering Glaswegian school days back in the day in 12 pictures

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Aug 2024, 12:55 BST

As children across Glasgow are getting set to head back to school, we wanted to take a look back at school days of the past in the city and see how much school life has changed.

We have taken a look through the archives to delve inside the classroom to see what a typical school day used to look like inside a Glasgow school over 100 years.

Here is an insight of Glasgow school days of the past..

Kids inside the classroom at London Road public school around 1916.

1. London Road Public School

Kids inside the classroom at London Road public school around 1916. | Glasgow City Archives

Inside the gymnasium at North Kelvinside Public School on Agnes Street.

2. North Kelvinside Public School

Inside the gymnasium at North Kelvinside Public School on Agnes Street. | Glasgow City Archives

Children at a drill in London Road public school.

3. Doing the drill

Children at a drill in London Road public school. | Glasgow City Archives

Children at drill at Garnetbank public school on Renfrew Street in 1916.

4. Garnetbank Public School

Children at drill at Garnetbank public school on Renfrew Street in 1916. | Glasgow City Archives

