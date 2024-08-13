Glasgow Gone-by: Remembering Glaswegian school days back in the day in 12 pictures

As children across Glasgow are getting set to head back to school, we wanted to take a look back at school days of the past in the city and see how much school life has changed.

We have taken a look through the archives to delve inside the classroom to see what a typical school day used to look like inside a Glasgow school over 100 years.

Here is an insight of Glasgow school days of the past..

1 . London Road Public School Kids inside the classroom at London Road public school around 1916. | Glasgow City Archives

2 . North Kelvinside Public School Inside the gymnasium at North Kelvinside Public School on Agnes Street. | Glasgow City Archives

3 . Doing the drill Children at a drill in London Road public school. | Glasgow City Archives

4 . Garnetbank Public School Children at drill at Garnetbank public school on Renfrew Street in 1916. | Glasgow City Archives