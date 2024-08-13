Glasgow Gone-by: Remembering Glaswegian school days back in the day in 12 pictures

As children across Glasgow are getting set to head back to school, we wanted to take a look back at school days of the past in the city and see how much school life has changed.
We have taken a look through the archives to delve inside the classroom to see what a typical school day used to look like inside a Glasgow school over 100 years.
Here is an insight of Glasgow school days of the past..
1. London Road Public School
Kids inside the classroom at London Road public school around 1916. | Glasgow City Archives
2. North Kelvinside Public School
Inside the gymnasium at North Kelvinside Public School on Agnes Street. | Glasgow City Archives
3. Doing the drill
Children at a drill in London Road public school. | Glasgow City Archives
4. Garnetbank Public School
Children at drill at Garnetbank public school on Renfrew Street in 1916. | Glasgow City Archives
