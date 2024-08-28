For many Glaswegians, 2004 won’t seem like too long ago, but the city has completely changed in the past two decades and many of the places were we once dined, shopped and partied are no more.
We asked our readers: “What places do you remember when you think of Glasgow 20 years ago in 2004?”As ever, Glaswegians did not disappoint as people got back telling us about their favourite spots.
1. Victorias Nightclub
Many an enjoyable late night in Glasgow would have been spent at Victorias Nightclub on Sauchiehall Street in 2004. | Google Maps
2. Pollok Centre
The Pollok Centre was the predecessor of Silverburn Shopping Centre. Work began pulling down parts of the centre in 2004. | Facebook
3. 23rd Precinct
23rd Precinct on Bath Street closed its doors in 2009 after trading for almost 50 years in Glasgow. The 23rd brand is still maintained as a publishing and artist management company. This would of been the perfect place to pick up your albums from in 2004. | Supplied
4. The Universal
A bar which Glaswegians used to like to head to back in 2004 was The Universal bar on Sauchiehall Lane which is now Malones Irish Bar. | Supplied
