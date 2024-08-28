Glasgow in 2004: 12 bars, restaurants and nightclubs that remind Glaswegians of life 20 years ago

Published 28th Aug 2024, 14:31 BST

The places that Glaswegians think of when they remember the city in 2004

For many Glaswegians, 2004 won’t seem like too long ago, but the city has completely changed in the past two decades and many of the places were we once dined, shopped and partied are no more.

We asked our readers: “What places do you remember when you think of Glasgow 20 years ago in 2004?”As ever, Glaswegians did not disappoint as people got back telling us about their favourite spots.

Many an enjoyable late night in Glasgow would have been spent at Victorias Nightclub on Sauchiehall Street in 2004.

1. Victorias Nightclub

Many an enjoyable late night in Glasgow would have been spent at Victorias Nightclub on Sauchiehall Street in 2004. | Google Maps

The Pollok Centre was the predecessor of Silverburn Shopping Centre. Work began pulling down parts of the centre in 2004.

2. Pollok Centre

The Pollok Centre was the predecessor of Silverburn Shopping Centre. Work began pulling down parts of the centre in 2004. | Facebook

23rd Precinct on Bath Street closed its doors in 2009 after trading for almost 50 years in Glasgow. The 23rd brand is still maintained as a publishing and artist management company. This would of been the perfect place to pick up your albums from in 2004.

3. 23rd Precinct

23rd Precinct on Bath Street closed its doors in 2009 after trading for almost 50 years in Glasgow. The 23rd brand is still maintained as a publishing and artist management company. This would of been the perfect place to pick up your albums from in 2004. | Supplied

A bar which Glaswegians used to like to head to back in 2004 was The Universal bar on Sauchiehall Lane which is now Malones Irish Bar.

4. The Universal

A bar which Glaswegians used to like to head to back in 2004 was The Universal bar on Sauchiehall Lane which is now Malones Irish Bar. | Supplied

