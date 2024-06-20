The 1980s was a decade like no other in Glasgow - from the new and trendy nightlife scene opening up, to the sub-cultures emerging that have been a long-standing feature of Glasgow ever since.

We have taken a look through our archives to find some of the styles which Glaswegians were wearing during the decade as they went to the dancing attended festivals and shopped.

It is remembered as a glamourous and glitzy decade with these old pictures showing how cool and trendy Glaswegians really were.

1 . Kelvingrove Park The audience at a rock concert for SCAT (Scottish Campaign Against Trident, submarine nuclear deterrent based nearby at Faslane) at Kelvingrove Park in September 1982. | Avalon via Getty Images

2 . Glasgow shopping in 1987 Heavy rain failed to stop the Glasgow bargain hunters outside Princes Square in Buchanan Street, December 1987.Photo: Allan Milligan

3 . Bennetts A hot, sweaty night at Bennetts in Glassford Street, Glasgow, the city's first gay club which was opened by club entrepreneur Colin Barr in 1980. | Colin BarrPhoto: Contributed

4 . Glasgow Garden Festival A group of teenagers on the Youth Training Scheme (YTS) with spades and forks at the Glasgow Garden Festival site in August 1987.Photo: Brian Stewart