Nearly 40 years ago, Glasgow was named as the first British city to be European Capital of Culture. The award saw the city follow in the footsteps of Athens, Florence and Paris amongst others to be recognised as a city rich with culture.

Glasgow had been awarded the title in 1986, with 1990 set as the year that the city would welcome the world to witness its cultural offerings - and Glasgow did not disappoint.

From the Scottish cultural icons to worldwide megastars, Glasgow puffed out its chest and took its place as a centre for art, music, literature and creative endeavours.

The city invested in new and innovative spaces in which to host events, such as the Tramway and the Royal Concert Hall. Those investments have paid decades-long dividends and still facilitate Glasgow’s cultural output.

In George Square and Glasgow Green, thousands gathered for the Big Day festival - whilst Frank Sinatra, Luciano Pavarotti and the Rolling Stones also held concerts in the city.

The city vibrated with culture from across the spectrum. It was more than just cultural spaces that saw redevelopment, the city itself was also given a facelift, with buildings across the city blasted free of the soot that covered them.

However, the year long events programme was not just a high watermark for the city, it was an awakening to the rest of the world of the high standards that Glasgow had.

Take a look at our gallery from Glasgow’s defining year as European Capital of Culture.

1 . European City of Culture It was a transformative moment for the city when, in 1986, it was announced that Glasgow would reign supreme in 1990 as the first UK recipient of the title European Capital of Culture. | TSPL Photo: TSPL

2 . Deacon Blue In George Square and Glasgow Green, Texas, Wet, Wet, Wet and Deacon Blue represented the city’s love of music with The Big Day, a free concert broadcast on Channel Four. | Supplied

3 . Taking the crown The city won out over eight other UK cities, including Edinburgh, to be named as European Capital of Culture for the year. | Supplied