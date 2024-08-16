Glasgow in the Nineties: A night at Sub Club in 1990 in 12 nostalgic pictures

It was during the 1990s that Sub Club established what it was all about with Harri and Domenic every Saturday night then Optimo on a Sunday. “I love the Sub Club” Irvine Welsh says. “I've had some amazing nights there over the years. Whatever genre of music it hosts, it always pulls along a great crowd of party animals who really know their stuff.” Paolo Nutini says: "If a night in the Subby is on the cards, they'd better make sure they've got a day off the next day.”