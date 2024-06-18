The seventies was an interesting period to be living in Glasgow as the city was rapidly changing as more people began to move into new housing estates.
Glasgow was a hub for live music as many legendary acts appeared at Green’s Playhouse which was renamed The Apollo in September 1973, If you wanted to know what was ‘cool’, to be wearing, you could get a good idea from the queues outside the venue on Renfield Street.
If you grew up in the seventies, you will have fond memories of maxi dresses, denims and platform shoes - with these old photos showing the styles which Glaswegians were wearing.
