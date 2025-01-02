The sixties were a defining era for the world with it being one of the most tumultuous and divisive decades in history.

Glasgow was rapidly changing in the post-war years as tenement buildings were pulled down, with high rise living being the new way forward. In September 1962, the city also said farewell to their beloved trams which had been a part of Glasgow life for 90 years as new motorways started to be built.

The Beatles played to screaming fans at the Odeon Theatre, Jimi Hendrix lit up Green's Playhouse and The Who played their first extended performance of their new rock opera, Tommy before an audience at the University of Strathclyde in April 1969.

Pele even played at Hampden Park during the decade with the stadium hosting the European Cup final in 1960. Scotland were crowned "unofficial world champions" in 1967 with Celtic and Rangers reaching European finals as Celtic became the first British side to win the European Cup.

Here are 60 pictures which show the changing face of Glasgow and city life during the sixties.

1 . Argyle Arcade A look inside Argyle Arcade in 1960 which was one of Scotland's earliest shopping arcades. | Glasgow City Archives

2 . New flat feeling The Buchanan family pictured at home in their new flat in the Gorbals area of Glasgow. | Getty Images

3 . Gorbals (1960) A boy playing with dogs in a road of tenement housing in the Gorbals area of Glasgow. | Getty Images