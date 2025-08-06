Glasgow Nightclubs: 17 of your favourite Glasgow nightclubs past and present

Glasgow has had some legendary nightclubs over the years. Some are still going strong - such as Sub Club, but some have been brought down and built on top of.

While they may now be trendy apartments or complettely new pubs or clubs, our readers still remember them fondly. So when we asked for our readers favourite Glasgow nightclubs past or present, they didn’t disappoint.

Keep reading to find 17 of Glaswegian’s favourite nightclubs past and present.

1 . Ultratheque Ultratheque was a trendy club for an older crowd on Wellington Street just off Sauchiehall Street. 78 Queen St, Glasgow G1 3DS | Contributed

2 . Sub Club Still going strong after more than 30 years, Sub Club is a cultural institution in Glasgow. Some of the world's biggest DJs have played there. 22 Jamaica St, Glasgow G1 4QD Photo: V&A Dundee

3 . Maestro's Two women at Maestro's in Glasgow around 1985 - one of the clubs with the strictest door policy around. The club channelled a different 1980s atmosphere with alternative fashion and sounds championed. 15 Scott St, Glasgow G3 6PE Photo: Photo by Simon Clegg

4 . The Savoy The Savoy is one of the oldest nightclubs in Glasgow - many of our readers shared happy memories of attending the shopping centre club back in the 80s. 130 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3DH | Contributed