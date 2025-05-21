Great Glaswegians: The life and times of great Glaswegian Rikki Fulton in 6 pictures

When we asked for your suggestions for great Glaswegians who should have statues on George Square, Rikki Fulton was an extremely popular choice. The Dennistoun-born comic had generations of Scots laughing with his dry Reverend I.M. Jolly character.
However, there was much more to Fulton than just laughs. From the Royal Navy to radio anchor and even as a serious actor - Fulton led a deeply interesting life.
Learn more about Rikki Fulton below.
1. Rikki Fulton
Born Robert Kerr Fulton in Dennistoun in 1924, Rikki Fulton would go onto become one of Scotland's great comedic actors. However, whilst many of the city's comedy greats were brought up on football and the shipyards, Rikki was different. He told the TV Guide of his love of tennis and piano, "And I loved the work, too. I did help to run an amateur concert party, but I'd have still been in shipping if the war hadn't come along." | TSPL Photo: Bill Stout
2. Rikki Fulton
Fulton joined the Royal Navy in 1941 but was almost killed in 1942 when his ship was torpedoed in the mediterranean. However, he also produced a stage show while serving. The show was such a success, he was given a commission. | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood
3. Rikki Fulton
In 1946 he auditioned for the BBC, earning a contract for a historical piece titled The Gowrie Conspiracy that was to be shown in schools. It was to be the start of an eclectic career that saw him first as a serious actor, then radio anchor - including interviewing Frank Sinatra, and then as part of comedic duo Francie and Josie - alongside Stanley Baxter, and then Jack Milroy. | JPIMedia
4. Rikki Fulton
It was his comedic career that Fulton would become best known for. His partnership with Jack Milroy (The Adventures of Francie and Josie) would run for three seasons before the pair pulled the plug on the show. He would follow the show up with The Rikki Fulton Hour and then Rikki, these ran until 1967. After the conclusion of these shows, Fulton disappeared from television for more than a decade. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand