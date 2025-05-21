Great Glaswegians: The life and times of great Glaswegian Rikki Fulton in 6 pictures

1 . Rikki Fulton

Born Robert Kerr Fulton in Dennistoun in 1924, Rikki Fulton would go onto become one of Scotland's great comedic actors. However, whilst many of the city's comedy greats were brought up on football and the shipyards, Rikki was different. He told the TV Guide of his love of tennis and piano, "And I loved the work, too. I did help to run an amateur concert party, but I'd have still been in shipping if the war hadn't come along." | TSPL Photo: Bill Stout