Glasgow sprang up from just eight mediaeval streets to a sprawling city packed with culture, food, innovation, absorbing varied neighbourhoods and communities

No two streets in the city are the same and each bring their own character to Glasgow, be it Buchanan Street’s shopping, top class restaurants on Great Western Road or the cultural impact of streets like Byres Road.

Take a look at our list of the city’s most famous streets, known far beyond the confines of Glasgow.

1 . Buchanan Street Running from the Royal Concert Hall to the St Enoch Centre, Buchanan Street is one of Glasgow's main shopping districts. A walk down the street is often soundtracked by the local buskers who can be heard most days. | Glasgow Life

2 . Ashton Lane Well-known for it's bars and restaurants, including Ubiquitous Chip and the Grosvenor Cafe, Ashton Lane is firmly established on the Glasgow social and tourist trail. | Glasgow City Council

3 . Sauchiehall Street Sauchiehall Street has seen it all. From theatres hosting some of the world's biggest acts - including Frank Sinatra, Bob Hope and Judy Garland - to architecural masterpieces - such as the art deco Beresford Hotel. Nowadays, the street is known for it's shopping and entertainment venues. Photo: Supplied