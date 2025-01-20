Glasgow Subway: 9 old retro pictures showing the changing face of Glasgow's Subway stations

These are old photographs which show the transformation of Glasgow’s subway stations

The Subway has been at the heart of city life for over 125 years and remains the easiest way to get around Glasgow.

Stations which we visit have all changed in some way, and today we wanted to take a look through the archives at old pictures of some of Glasgow’s best known stations to see what they once looked like.

Here are nine old pictures showing the changing face of the Subway in Glasgow.

Passengers heading off the Subway at Buchanan Street station.

1. Buchanan Street

Passengers heading off the Subway at Buchanan Street station. | SPT Subway

Passengers pictured inside Govan subway station.

2. Govan

Passengers pictured inside Govan subway station. | SPT Subway

St Enoch subway station pictured in the 1980s.

3. St Enoch

St Enoch subway station pictured in the 1980s. | SPT Subway

Heading down the escalator at Buchanan Street subway station from Queen Street station.

4. Buchanan Street

Heading down the escalator at Buchanan Street subway station from Queen Street station. | SPT Subway

