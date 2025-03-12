Glasgow University Alumni: 8 famous faces who studied at Glasgow University

Discover eight notable alumni from Glasgow University, a historic institution known for producing top talents in various fields.

Glasgow University is known worldwide as a brilliant education institution. For almost 600 years it has educated some of the best minds in their fields.

Out in the West End it dominates the area in a way that it’s alumni have dominated their respective careers. Whether it’s film stars or politicians, Glasgow University has consistently produced incredible talents.

Keep reading to see just eight of the thousands of famous faces to have studied at Glasgow University.

Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro moved to Glasgow to study Electronics with Music before pursuing music full-time.

1. Simon Neil

Stuart Murdoch would go on to form one of the foremost Glasgow indie bands of the 1990s, but his introduction to music was as a radio DJ for Subcity Radio at the University of Glasgow.

2. Stuart Murdoch

Paul Buchanan and the Blue Nile has a legendary reputation in Glasgow as the frontman of the sophisti-pop icons. He studied literature and medieval history.

3. Paul Buchanan

Known as one of the great satirists of his generation, Armando Iannucci attended University of Glasgow, before heading off to Oxford. He'd go on to create shows such as The Thick of It.

4. Armando Iannucci

