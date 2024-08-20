Standing for over 100 years and hosting important works by some of history’s most celebrated artists, Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum is a must visit in Glasgow and one of the city’s favourite buildings.
First opened in its current form in 1901, the art gallery and museum has undergone a number of changes over the years to accommodate its more than 8000 piece collection - including Sir Roger the elephant, the Avant armour and No. 602 Squadron RAF (City of Glasgow) spitfire that hangs from the gallery ceiling.
Take a look below at the history of Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in six pictures and let us know your favourite item in the gallery’s extensive collection.
1. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum...
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum is one of the crown jewels of Glasgow's cultural offerings. For more than 100 years, it has hosted works by great masters and important artefacts from Glasgow and beyond. This is the story of Kelvingrove... | Supplied
2. Kelvingrove opens its doors...
The original gallery was first opened in Kelvingrove House from 1870. The house was demolished in 1899, with the museum wing being demolished in 1911. Kelvingrove Skate Park sits on the former site of the house. | Virtual Mitchell
3. The new Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum...
The modern Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum was financed in part by proceeds from the 1888 International Exhibition and was designed in the Spanish baroque style by John W. Simpson and E.J. Milner Allen. As with many buildings in Glasgow, it was built using red sandstone from Locharbriggs. | Virtual Mitchell
4. Grand organ...
The new Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum was opened in 1901 as the Palace of Fine Arts for the Glasgow International Exhibition that year. At the centre of the Concert Hall is the grand organ commissioned for the event. One Glasgow Councillor urged the corporation to purchase the organ saying without it “the art gallery would be a body without a soul”. | Glasgow Life
