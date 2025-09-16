Glasgow has a rich history of cinema, from appearing on the big screen to spawning its stars. But the city itself was once filled with great places to catch a flick. Before the television became a household essential, the cinema was an important meeting point for people who wanted watch films.
These cinemas are now long lost, but for some the memories of the films they caught there will be as vivid as ever. We take a look at the cinemas and what happened to them once the credits rolled.
Keep reading to find 18 great pictures of long lost Glasgow cinemas.
1. Embassy Cinema
Opened in February 1936 by Harry Winocour. The seat 1,638. cinema was told to Glasgow Photo Playhouse company in 1938 before being demolsihed in May 1965 for a supermarket. The site is now flats. | Glasgow City Archives
2. Paramount
The Paramount was part of US-based Paramount's plans to open lavish cinemas in city centres across the UK. It was later sold to ODEON before the majority of the building was demolished. Now all that stands is the facade of the building. | Bruce Peter Collection
3. The White Elephant Cinema
The White Elephant Cinema opened in Shawlands in 1927 having been designed by architect H Barnes. The upstairs of the building have been vacant for some time now. | Glasgow City Heritage Trust
4. ABC Cinema
The ABC became a popular gig venue, before a fire ripped through it destroying it. Plans have been detailed to rebuild the building. | Glasgow City Archives