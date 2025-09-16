Glasgow has a rich history of cinema, from appearing on the big screen to spawning its stars. But the city itself was once filled with great places to catch a flick. Before the television became a household essential, the cinema was an important meeting point for people who wanted watch films.

These cinemas are now long lost, but for some the memories of the films they caught there will be as vivid as ever. We take a look at the cinemas and what happened to them once the credits rolled.