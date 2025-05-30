How Glasgow photographer Peter Degnan captured the changing face of Govan in the 1970s and 80s

Photos, taken of Govan during the 1970s and 1980s, are a fascinating photographic record of a Glasgow neighbourhood that has changed beyond recognition.

Self-taught photographer Peter Degnan was born and raised in Glasgow and first became involved seriously in photography n 1976 when he bought his first SLR camera, a Russian "Zenith E" with a 50mm lens.

Speaking about his impressive collection of photographs, Peter said: “In 2019, I decided it was time to open up my large archive of black and white negatives I have been sitting on for over 40 years and start sharing my images with a wider audience. It has been an incredible experience scanning and creating digital files of my work; surprisingly, I can remember taking every one of the shots! I first decided to create a hardback coffee table book using the Lightroom Book module, which I had published by Blurb.”

More of Peter’s incredible work can be viewed on his website which can be accessed here.

All images © Peter Degnan, all rights reserved. No usage or reproduction of any kind without prior permission of the copyright holder.

Parts of Govan Cross still look recognisable today.

1. Govan Cross (1977)

Parts of Govan Cross still look recognisable today. | Photo © Peter Degnan, all rights reserved.

People wait to cross the road at Govan Cross in the early eighties.

2. Govan Cross (1981)

People wait to cross the road at Govan Cross in the early eighties. | Photo © Peter Degnan, all rights reserved.

Govan underground station pictured at Govan Cross in the late seventies.

3. Govan Cross (1977)

Govan underground station pictured at Govan Cross in the late seventies. | Photo © Peter Degnan, all rights reserved.

Govan's famous Lyceum pictured in the early eighties.

4. The Lyceum (1981)

Govan's famous Lyceum pictured in the early eighties. | Photo © Peter Degnan, all rights reserved.

