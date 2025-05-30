Self-taught photographer Peter Degnan was born and raised in Glasgow and first became involved seriously in photography n 1976 when he bought his first SLR camera, a Russian "Zenith E" with a 50mm lens.
Speaking about his impressive collection of photographs, Peter said: “In 2019, I decided it was time to open up my large archive of black and white negatives I have been sitting on for over 40 years and start sharing my images with a wider audience. It has been an incredible experience scanning and creating digital files of my work; surprisingly, I can remember taking every one of the shots! I first decided to create a hardback coffee table book using the Lightroom Book module, which I had published by Blurb.”
More of Peter’s incredible work can be viewed on his website which can be accessed here.
All images © Peter Degnan, all rights reserved. No usage or reproduction of any kind without prior permission of the copyright holder.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.