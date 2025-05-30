Self-taught photographer Peter Degnan was born and raised in Glasgow and first became involved seriously in photography n 1976 when he bought his first SLR camera, a Russian "Zenith E" with a 50mm lens.

Speaking about his impressive collection of photographs, Peter said: “In 2019, I decided it was time to open up my large archive of black and white negatives I have been sitting on for over 40 years and start sharing my images with a wider audience. It has been an incredible experience scanning and creating digital files of my work; surprisingly, I can remember taking every one of the shots! I first decided to create a hardback coffee table book using the Lightroom Book module, which I had published by Blurb.”