4 . Blythswood Square

"Was laid off and opened in 1823 under the name of Garden Square, this title being given to it by William Hamilton Garden, who was a son of Francis Garden of Fetteresso. He was at that time head of a well-known West India firm in the city, and speculated extensively in porperty. He resided in the Crawford mansion, having bought it in 1813, the site of which is now occupied by the station of the North British Railway." | Google Maps