Published in 1902, The Origin and History of Glasgow Streets by Hugh Macintosh is a place-by-place guide to the city and its streets.
We took a look through the book and found some fascinating reasons behind the names of some of Glasgow’s most famous streets.
Keep reading to find 10 great Glasgow streets and the historic meaning behind their names.
1. Argyle Street
"First known as Dumbarton Road, then it changed to Wester Gate, and previous to assuming the patronymic of Archibald, Duke of Argyle, it was called Anderston Walk. In May, 1761, the corpse of Argyle, who had met his death in England, lay in state, while en route to the ducal burying-place at Kilmun, in the Black Bull Hotel, then known as the Highland Society's House, in this street, which but a short time previously had been named in his honour."
2. Bath Street
"Got its name from William Harley, a speculative character, who early in last century built public baths and also extensive dairy premises at the north-east end of this thoroughfare."
3. Bellgrove Street
"Previously known as Witch Lone. It is said to have been originated by the masons who built the Cathedral, they living in Rutherglen. It was also a drove road for cattle crossing Clyde at Dalmarnock Ford."
4. Blythswood Square
"Was laid off and opened in 1823 under the name of Garden Square, this title being given to it by William Hamilton Garden, who was a son of Francis Garden of Fetteresso. He was at that time head of a well-known West India firm in the city, and speculated extensively in porperty. He resided in the Crawford mansion, having bought it in 1813, the site of which is now occupied by the station of the North British Railway."