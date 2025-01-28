Glasgow 850: 6 attractions that tell the story of Glasgow that are perfect for kids

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 13th Jan 2025, 23:12 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 07:48 BST

Here’s our look at some of the best attractions that show the history of Glasgow.

Glasgow is a city filled with history that kids will love. They’ll learn the story of the city through its artefacts and buildings, some of which go back to prehistoric times.

Our list of attractions range from the ancient arbors that originally grew in what is now Victoria Park 325 million years ago to the slightly more recent buses that were on the streets of Glasow at the Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust in Bridgeton.

These attractions will help kids learn about the city in a fun and interactive way.

Take a look at our 6 best attractions that tell the story of Glasgow that are perfect for kids

1. Look at some ancient stumps down Fossil Grove

Fossil Grove is a group of plant fossils located within Victoria Park. There are limited opportunities to visit the site, which is Glasgow's most ancient attraction. You can visit it between 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. only on the third Sunday of the month, from April to October. | Fossil Grove Glasgow

2. Check out some vintage vehicles at Bridgeton Bus Garage

The Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust has a bunch of old restored commercial vehicles like buses, fire engines and more - 140 to be exact - that you can check out on the second Sunday of every month in February, March and April this year. A free shuttle bus even runs from the city centre every half an hour. | Contributed

3. Visit the Govan Stones

The Govan Stones are one of Glasgow's most important historical artefacts. They provide an invauable insight into Glasgow between the 9th and 11th century. They're closed until April, but they're a great pick to visit later in the year. | Govan Stones

4. Visit Glasgow's oldest building at Provan Hall

Provan Hall is thought to be Glasgow's oldest building, dating back to the 15th century. It is a brilliant way of learning about Glasgow's history. | Supplied

