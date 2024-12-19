Hope Street: 12 pictures that show Hope Street over the last century

These pictures show the history of one of the city centre’s most iconic streets. These pictures show the street over the years, with some dating back to 1906. It gives you a chance to glimpse back at the street and look at how it has changed.

You can see what Glasgow institution the Pot Still looked like 60 years ago, when it operated as McCall’s Bar. There is also an opportunity to look back at how Glaswegian’s waved goodbye to one of their most iconic modes of transport.

Take a look at 12 pictures of Hope Street since 1906

1 . Hope Street 1962 Commemorative parade of trams on 4 September 1962 | Virtual Mitchell

2 . Hope Street 1960 Cambridge St/Renfrew St development in April 1960 | Virtual Mitchell

3 . Hope Street 1934 Shop fronts before alterations in August 1934 | Virtual Mitchell

4 . Bath Street 1906 Royal Arcade in 1906 | Virtual Mitchell