Hope Street: 12 pictures that show Hope Street over the last century

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 19th Dec 2024, 17:54 BST

A look back at more than a century of pictures of Hope Street in Glasgow city centre.

These pictures show the history of one of the city centre’s most iconic streets. These pictures show the street over the years, with some dating back to 1906. It gives you a chance to glimpse back at the street and look at how it has changed.

You can see what Glasgow institution the Pot Still looked like 60 years ago, when it operated as McCall’s Bar. There is also an opportunity to look back at how Glaswegian’s waved goodbye to one of their most iconic modes of transport.

Take a look at 12 pictures of Hope Street since 1906

Commemorative parade of trams on 4 September 1962

1. Hope Street 1962

Commemorative parade of trams on 4 September 1962 | Virtual Mitchell

Cambridge St/Renfrew St development in April 1960

2. Hope Street 1960

Cambridge St/Renfrew St development in April 1960 | Virtual Mitchell

Shop fronts before alterations in August 1934

3. Hope Street 1934

Shop fronts before alterations in August 1934 | Virtual Mitchell

Royal Arcade in 1906

4. Bath Street 1906

Royal Arcade in 1906 | Virtual Mitchell

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowHistory
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice