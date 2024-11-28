Eric Watt was a secondary school teacher at a school in Thornliebank and was a mainstay of Queen's Park Camera Club, rarely leaving his house without two cameras as he documented images of city life through the years.

Glasgow has changed beyond recognition since the late 1950’s, as skilfully captured in more than 3,500 photographs taken by the late, amateur photographer Eric Watt. His photographs of Glasgow have been turned into a remarkable book, you can order a copy here.

Following his death in 2005, a large part of his archive was gifted to Glasgow Museums’ collection by Eric’s brother Graham Watt. Many of his images also went to Historic Environment Scotland and the Scottish Industrial Heritage Society.

Images: © Eric Watt | CSG CIC Glasgow Museums and Libraries Collections

1 . Plantation Street Kids of the McKenzie family, Plantation Street, Glasgow, 1965. | Eric Watt CSG CIC Glasgow Museums Collection

2 . "Girl At Chalkmarked Wall” "Girl At Chalkmarked Wall” | Eric Watt/Glasgow Museums

3 . Hutchesontown Boys walking under Queen Elizabeth Square building | Eric Watt/Glasgow Museums

4 . St Andrew’s Suspension Bridge St Andrew’s Suspension Bridge, with the colossal United Co-operative Baking Society building in McNeil St and Adelphi St. | Eric Watt/Glasgow Museums