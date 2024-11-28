In Pictures: How amateur photographer Eric Watt captured the spirit of Glasgow through half a century

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 10:33 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 21:56 BST

Photos of children at play and adults at work taken by Eric Watt capture the changing face of Glasgow from the 1950s through to the 1990s

Eric Watt was a secondary school teacher at a school in Thornliebank and was a mainstay of Queen's Park Camera Club, rarely leaving his house without two cameras as he documented images of city life through the years.

Glasgow has changed beyond recognition since the late 1950’s, as skilfully captured in more than 3,500 photographs taken by the late, amateur photographer Eric Watt. His photographs of Glasgow have been turned into a remarkable book, you can order a copy here.

Following his death in 2005, a large part of his archive was gifted to Glasgow Museums’ collection by Eric’s brother Graham Watt. Many of his images also went to Historic Environment Scotland and the Scottish Industrial Heritage Society.

Images: © Eric Watt | CSG CIC Glasgow Museums and Libraries Collections

Kids of the McKenzie family, Plantation Street, Glasgow, 1965.

1. Plantation Street

Kids of the McKenzie family, Plantation Street, Glasgow, 1965. | Eric Watt CSG CIC Glasgow Museums Collection

"Girl At Chalkmarked Wall”

2. "Girl At Chalkmarked Wall”

"Girl At Chalkmarked Wall” | Eric Watt/Glasgow Museums

Boys walking under Queen Elizabeth Square building

3. Hutchesontown

Boys walking under Queen Elizabeth Square building | Eric Watt/Glasgow Museums

St Andrew’s Suspension Bridge, with the colossal United Co-operative Baking Society building in McNeil St and Adelphi St.

4. St Andrew’s Suspension Bridge

St Andrew’s Suspension Bridge, with the colossal United Co-operative Baking Society building in McNeil St and Adelphi St. | Eric Watt/Glasgow Museums

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPeople
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice