Self-taught photographer Peter Degnan was born and raised in Glasgow and first became involved seriously in photography n 1976 when he bought his first SLR camera, a Russian "Zenith E" with a 50mm lens.
Speaking about this collection of photographs, Peter said: “These photographs of the infamous Glasgow "Barras" market place were shot on film from the mid 1970s through until the late 80s. At this time The Barras was a hive of activity, not always legal, but always entertaining.”
More of Peter’s incredible work can be viewed on his website which can be accessed here.
All images © Peter Degnan, all rights reserved. No usage or reproduction of any kind without prior permission of the copyright holder.
