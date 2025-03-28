Self-taught photographer Peter Degnan was born and raised in Glasgow and first became involved seriously in photography n 1976 when he bought his first SLR camera, a Russian "Zenith E" with a 50mm lens.

Speaking about this collection of photographs, Peter said: “These photographs of the infamous Glasgow "Barras" market place were shot on film from the mid 1970s through until the late 80s. At this time The Barras was a hive of activity, not always legal, but always entertaining.”

More of Peter’s incredible work can be viewed on his website which can be accessed here.

All images © Peter Degnan, all rights reserved. No usage or reproduction of any kind without prior permission of the copyright holder.

1 . The Barras | Peter Degnan The Barras for bargains. | Photo © Peter Degnan, all rights reserved.

2 . The Barras | Peter Degnan Check out those 1985 prices! | Photo © Peter Degnan, all rights reserved.

3 . The Barras | Peter Degnan A busy weekend down The Barras in 1985. | Photo © Peter Degnan, all rights reserved.