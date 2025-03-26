Byres Road is one of Glasgow’s most recognisable and well-known streets that remains a bustling thoroughfare in the West End of the city.

There has been many changes on the street but many features of Byres Road are still noticeable today. It was once a completely separate village to Glasgow known as the ‘Bishop’s Byres’ with the Byres part having likely came from the Scots word for cow shed as the area was fairly rural.