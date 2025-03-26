I can't believe how much Byres Road has changed: 8 cracking old photos of Byres Road over the past 100 years

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 11:27 BST

A step back in time on Byres Road which has undergone significant changes over the past century.

Byres Road is one of Glasgow’s most recognisable and well-known streets that remains a bustling thoroughfare in the West End of the city.

There has been many changes on the street but many features of Byres Road are still noticeable today. It was once a completely separate village to Glasgow known as the ‘Bishop’s Byres’ with the Byres part having likely came from the Scots word for cow shed as the area was fairly rural.

Join us as we take a trip down memory lane on one of Glasgow’s best known streets and look at the changes to it over the years.

Just another day on Byres Road in 1977.

1. Byres Road (1977)

Just another day on Byres Road in 1977. | Chris Doak

Woolworths and Hillhead Post office pictured on Byres Road.

2. Hillhead Post Office

Woolworths and Hillhead Post office pictured on Byres Road. | Barclay Price

Curlers Rest is a Glasgow West End institution with it being pictured here in 1976.

3. Curlerls Rest

Curlers Rest is a Glasgow West End institution with it being pictured here in 1976. | Supplied

The University Cafe is a Glasgow West End institution having been serving locals since 1918.

4. University Cafe

The University Cafe is a Glasgow West End institution having been serving locals since 1918. | Barclay Price

