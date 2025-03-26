Byres Road is one of Glasgow’s most recognisable and well-known streets that remains a bustling thoroughfare in the West End of the city.
There has been many changes on the street but many features of Byres Road are still noticeable today. It was once a completely separate village to Glasgow known as the ‘Bishop’s Byres’ with the Byres part having likely came from the Scots word for cow shed as the area was fairly rural.
Join us as we take a trip down memory lane on one of Glasgow’s best known streets and look at the changes to it over the years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.