Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A step back in time in Charing Cross which has undergone significant changes.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many people know Charing Cross as a major road junction in the centre of Glasgow, but before the construction of the M8 the area had a tale to tell.

The area was named after a block of tenements called Charing Cross Place which were built in the 1850s, with Charing Cross still marking the notional boundary between the West End and city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the standout features about the area is the architecture with notable buildings such as the Mitchell Library, Charing Cross Mansions and St George's Mansions.

Charing Cross was completely changed during the 1960s along with Anderston when much of its architecture was destroyed when the West Flank of the Glasgow Inner Ring Road was built through the area.

Join us as we take a trip down memory lane in Charing Cross and look at the changes made to the area over the past century.