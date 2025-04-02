Millions of people have passed through Glasgow city centre over the past 200 years with Glasgow's main shopping streets having changed dramatically.

Names such as Sauchiehall Street, Buchanan Street and Argyle Street roll off the tongue whenever you mention Glasgow city centre to people with landmarks such as George Square also being instantly recognisable as well as many shops and restaurants.

Join us as we take a trip down memory lane in Glasgow city centre and look at the changes to it over the years.

1 . Arnotts You could find Arnotts on Jamaica Street and Argyle Street in Glasgow with the department store being pictured here on a busy Argyle Street back in 1977. The store closed its doors in 1994. | Ole Holbech

2 . Sauchiehall Street (1969) A view along a busy Sauchiehall Street in 1969. The photograph was taken by noted 1930s/40s Jazz photographer, William P. Gottlieb, and rescued, by a neighbour, from a skip outside his house. | William P. Gottlieb

3 . Union Street (1960s) The junction of Argyle Street and Union Street pictured in the 1960s. | Unknown