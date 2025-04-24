Glasgow has a proud past and history and there are many places which are still sadly missed that were once an integral part of the city’s identity.
Here are 20 things which Glaswegians would like to see brought back to city life.
1. Trams
Although the final Glasgow tram completed it’s journey in the city in September 1962, Glaswegians would like to see trams reintroduced as a public transport option. | Supplied
2. Glasgow Garden Festival
Glaswegians would like to see Glasgow Garden Festival brought back. It was held between 28 April and 26 September 1988, the first event of its type to be held in the city in 50 years. It attracted 4.3 million visitors over 152 days, by far the most successful of the five National Garden Festivals. | Ah1
3. Lewis's
By far the most popular store which Glaswegians would like to see brought back is Lewis's on Argyle Street. Many Glaswegians have fond memories of climbing the stairs at Lewis's and waiting in a long queue to meet Santa Claus at Christmas time. The windows at Lewis's were an absolute draw for everyone. Photo: TSPL
4. Trolleybuses
The Glasgow trolleybuses ran in the city between 1949 and 1967. The network reached it's largest extent in 1959 as all buses were numbered from 101 onwards. The trolleybuses were replaced by Leyland Atlantean diesel buses with the last service running on the 27 May 1967. | Wiki Comms
