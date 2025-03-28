If you live over in Glasgow’s Southside, at one point you will have taken a walk or drive up Pollokshaws Road. You might of been heading for the park or even up to Shawlands from the city centre.
Join us as we take a trip down memory lane on one of Glasgow’s best known streets and look at the changes to it over the years.
1. Pollokshaws Road (1917)
Eglinton Toll looking north up Pollokshaws Rd with the electricity generating station (now printworks) | Glasgow City Archives
2. The Corona
The Corona pub pictured on Pollokshaws Road in July 1939. | Glasgow City Archives
3. Shawlands primary school
Shawlands primary school pictured on Pollokshaws Road in 1964. | Glasgow City Archives
4. Pollokshaws Road (1920)
Looking towards Savings Bank, corner of Pollokshaws Rd and Moss-side Road. | Glasgow City Archives
