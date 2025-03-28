I can't believe how much Pollokshaws Road has changed: 8 cracking old photos of Pollokshaws Road over the past 100 years

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 15:01 BST

A step back in time on Pollokshaws Road which has undergone significant changes over the past century.

If you live over in Glasgow’s Southside, at one point you will have taken a walk or drive up Pollokshaws Road. You might of been heading for the park or even up to Shawlands from the city centre.

Join us as we take a trip down memory lane on one of Glasgow’s best known streets and look at the changes to it over the years.

Eglinton Toll looking north up Pollokshaws Rd with the electricity generating station (now printworks)

1. Pollokshaws Road (1917)

Eglinton Toll looking north up Pollokshaws Rd with the electricity generating station (now printworks) | Glasgow City Archives

The Corona pub pictured on Pollokshaws Road in July 1939.

2. The Corona

The Corona pub pictured on Pollokshaws Road in July 1939. | Glasgow City Archives

Shawlands primary school pictured on Pollokshaws Road in 1964.

3. Shawlands primary school

Shawlands primary school pictured on Pollokshaws Road in 1964. | Glasgow City Archives

Looking towards Savings Bank, corner of Pollokshaws Rd and Moss-side Road.

4. Pollokshaws Road (1920)

Looking towards Savings Bank, corner of Pollokshaws Rd and Moss-side Road. | Glasgow City Archives

