I can't believe how much Union Street has changed: 8 brilliant old photos of Union Street over the past 60 years

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 14:38 BST

A step back in time on Union Street which has undergone significant changes over the past six decades.

Every Glaswegian has at some point taken a walk along Union Street, but the famous city centre street continues to evolve and looks very different to what it once was.

So whether you have stepped off a train at Glasgow Central station or used to head to Wimpy for a burger, we are going to transport you back on Union Street.

Join us as we take a trip down memory lane on one of Glasgow’s best known streets and look at the changes made to it over the years.

The junction of Argyle Street and Union Street pictured in the 1960s.

1. Union Street (1960s)

The junction of Argyle Street and Union Street pictured in the 1960s. | Unknown

Looking up a busy Union Street on Christmas Eve 1961.

2. Union Street (1961)

Looking up a busy Union Street on Christmas Eve 1961. | TSPL

Shops below Alexander Greek Thomson's Egyptian Halls on Union Street pictured in June 1974.

3. Egyptian Halls (1974)

Shops below Alexander Greek Thomson's Egyptian Halls on Union Street pictured in June 1974. | Glasgow City Archives

Boots new store on the corner of Argyle Street and Union Street in the 1960s.

4. Boots

Boots new store on the corner of Argyle Street and Union Street in the 1960s. Photo: TSPL

