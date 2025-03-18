Every Glaswegian has at some point taken a walk along Union Street, but the famous city centre street continues to evolve and looks very different to what it once was.

So whether you have stepped off a train at Glasgow Central station or used to head to Wimpy for a burger, we are going to transport you back on Union Street.

Join us as we take a trip down memory lane on one of Glasgow’s best known streets and look at the changes made to it over the years.

1 . Union Street (1960s) The junction of Argyle Street and Union Street pictured in the 1960s. | Unknown

2 . Union Street (1961) Looking up a busy Union Street on Christmas Eve 1961. | TSPL

3 . Egyptian Halls (1974) Shops below Alexander Greek Thomson's Egyptian Halls on Union Street pictured in June 1974. | Glasgow City Archives

4 . Boots Boots new store on the corner of Argyle Street and Union Street in the 1960s. Photo: TSPL