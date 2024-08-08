3 . Hutchesons' Hall

Hutchesons' Hall, or Hospital, on Ingram Street, looking north along Hutcheson Street, 1955. The original Hutchesons' Hospital was demolished in 1795 to make way for the laying out of Hutcheson Street. The building depicted here was designed by David Hamilton and completed in 1805 at the head of the new street. The distinctive octagonal spire is adorned with a clock and dial plate and stands 150 feet tall. | Glasgow City Archives