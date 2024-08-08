Ingram Street back in time: Over 160 years of Glasgow Merchant City history in 9 pictures

These are old photographs showing the changing face of Ingram Street in Glasgow’s Merchant City

Ingram Street is one of Glasgow’s best known streets and connects the bustling Queen Street to High Street in the heart of the city centre through Merchant City.

There are still a number of notable buildings on the street although their uses have changed significantly over the years with the former fire station headquarters now being home to one of Glasgow’s best Indian restaurants.

We wanted to take a look through the archives at the Ingram Street of old to see how much it has changed.

Fire Brigade headquarters with fire engines pictured at 33 Ingram Street where you can now find Swadish by Ajay Kumar.

1. Fire Bridgade headquarters

Fire Brigade headquarters with fire engines pictured at 33 Ingram Street where you can now find Swadish by Ajay Kumar. | Virtual Mitchell

The Savings Bank pictured on the corner of Ingram Street and Glassford Street in 1975.

2. Savings Bank

The Savings Bank pictured on the corner of Ingram Street and Glassford Street in 1975. | Virtual Mitchell

Hutchesons' Hall, or Hospital, on Ingram Street, looking north along Hutcheson Street, 1955. The original Hutchesons' Hospital was demolished in 1795 to make way for the laying out of Hutcheson Street. The building depicted here was designed by David Hamilton and completed in 1805 at the head of the new street. The distinctive octagonal spire is adorned with a clock and dial plate and stands 150 feet tall.

3. Hutchesons' Hall

Hutchesons' Hall, or Hospital, on Ingram Street, looking north along Hutcheson Street, 1955. The original Hutchesons' Hospital was demolished in 1795 to make way for the laying out of Hutcheson Street. The building depicted here was designed by David Hamilton and completed in 1805 at the head of the new street. The distinctive octagonal spire is adorned with a clock and dial plate and stands 150 feet tall. | Glasgow City Archives

St Paul's and St David's Ramshorn Church pictured from Candleriggs in April 1975.

4. The Ramshorn

St Paul's and St David's Ramshorn Church pictured from Candleriggs in April 1975. | Virtual Mitchell

