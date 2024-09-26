Jamaica Street in Glasgow is one of the city’s best known streets which connects Argyle Street and Union Street to the Broomielaw.
Today, you will see plenty of buses heading down the street to head over to the Southside of the city but we wanted to have a look at the changing face of the street over the years.
The origins of the street have a dark past as it was named after the largest slave plantation island in the Caribbean. It dates back to 1763 with Jamaica being Glasgow’s premier sugar producing centre.
Boats carrying sugar and tobacco would arrive on the Broomielaw from ports such as Greenock and Port Glasgow, making Jamaica Street an important thoroughfare.
