Jamaica Street in Glasgow is one of the city’s best known streets which connects Argyle Street and Union Street to the Broomielaw.

Today, you will see plenty of buses heading down the street to head over to the Southside of the city but we wanted to have a look at the changing face of the street over the years.

The origins of the street have a dark past as it was named after the largest slave plantation island in the Caribbean. It dates back to 1763 with Jamaica being Glasgow’s premier sugar producing centre.

Boats carrying sugar and tobacco would arrive on the Broomielaw from ports such as Greenock and Port Glasgow, making Jamaica Street an important thoroughfare.

1 . Jamaica Street Looking north up Jamaica Street in 1959. | Glasgow City Archives

2 . Jamaica Street A bus heading down Jamaica Street heading towards the Broomielaw in 1961. | Glasgow City Archives

3 . Jamaica Street Buildings at 36-2 Jamaica St, including Gardners, with parts of Argyle St and Midland St. This building is now home to the Crystal Palace. | Glasgow City Archives

4 . Jamaica Street A view of the Boots building from Jamaica Street in the early sixties. | Glasgow City Archives