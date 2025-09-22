These great pictures show the history of the building over the years. From its days as a school to a community centre that supported local mothers with after school care, these days it is a vital community hub.

With closure on the horizon, the local community fought back. A 55 day sit-in ensued. Helen Kyle was one of those at the heart of the action - we spoke to her ahead of Days Open Day 2025.

The action saved the centre.

30 years on from the sit-in, the legacy of that time is as much about what happened to save the Kinning Park Complex as what came next. A number of those who were involved have gone on on to bring their own community places to the city - including Stasia Rice, who was one of the first artists to take a room at the complex.

All across Govan there are arts communities making a difference. “You start with a sit-in, and get a bit of vision and you take it further,” Helen said. “From that small beginning, people have progressed and that’s what is really, really good. It started at grassroots level. Instead of waiting for the top to come to us, we’ve tried to go from grassroots upwards.”

Take a look at these 10 pictures and share with us your memories of Kinning Park Neighbourhood Centre.

1 . Kinning Park Complex The 55 day sit-in at Kinning Park brought the community together. | Helen Kyle

2 . Kinning Park Complex It was helped save what is now the Kinning Park Complex | Helen Kyle

3 . Kinning Park Complex The school opened in the early 20th century | Helen Kyle

4 . Kinning Park Complex The building has had many lives, including as a "home science" school | Helen Kyle