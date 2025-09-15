Long before shipyards, red sandstone tenements, and Victorian grandeur defined its streetscape, Glasgow was a modest settlement on the banks of the River Clyde, surrounded by neighbouring villages. The story of the city’s oldest buildings offers an opportunity to step back into these earlier centuries.

The origins of the city are closely tied to the figure of St Kentigern - better known as St Mungo - who, according to tradition, founded a church on the Molendinar Burn in the 6th century. Over time, this sacred site evolved into Glasgow Cathedral, the most enduring monument of the medieval city and one of the few Scottish cathedrals to survive the Reformation intact. Around it grew a bustling town, with merchants, craftsmen, and clergy shaping the streets of the High Street and Saltmarket. The medieval burgh was small in scale compared to Edinburgh or Stirling, but its location on a navigable river gave it long-term importance.

Surprisingly, despite centuries of urban expansion and demolition, several buildings from these formative centuries still survive. The likes of Provand’s Lordship (1471), a modest stone house once linked to St Nicholas’s Hospital, and Provan Hall (mid-15th century), a fortified residence tied to the bishops of Glasgow, provide rare glimpses into medieval domestic life. Crookston Castle, built around 1400 by the Stewarts of Darnley, was embroiled in turbulent periods of Scottish history.

These buildings are not just architectural curiosities; they are fragments of continuity linking present-day Glasgow its medieval past. The survival of such structures is remarkable given Glasgow’s transformation in later centuries. From the 18th-century mercantile boom through the 19th-century industrial revolution, vast swathes were rebuilt to accommodate new wealth and population growth. What little remains of the medieval and early modern city should be valued.

In exploring Glasgow’s oldest buildings, we encounter the foundations of a city whose identity has always been one of reinvention.

Sloans is included as it is assumed the network of buildings includes elements from the original structures that were here in the late 1700s. Curlers Rest has a history as a tavern that stretches back to the 1600s, the present building was built sometime in the 1800s. Similarly, The Finnieston on Argyle Street is housed in an old Drovers Inn, said to have been frequented by Rob Roy Macgregor, that was built in the early 1800s. The Saracen’s Head has a name that dates back to 1775 but the present day pub is not at the same location - you can read more about that here.

1 . Glasgow Cathedral (c. 1136) The Scottish Gothic-style Glasgow Cathedral is said to be the burial site of St Mungo, the city’s patron saint. There is evidence that a place of worship has been located at this site for over 1,400 years. Construction began in the 12th century, Bishop Jocelin (1174-99) greatly enlarged the structure. It is the oldest cathedral in mainland Scotland and is considered the oldest building in Glasgow. Also one of the few medieval Scottish cathedrals to survive the Reformation virtually intact. | Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

2 . Crookston Castle (c. 1400, with earlier earthworks) Standing on a hilltop, Crookston Castle is one of Glasgow’s most important historic landmarks. The castle is surrounded by a deep defensive ring-ditch which dates from the 1100s. It is named after Sir Robert de Croc who also gave his name to the surrounding area. The original castle was constructed out of timber and earth, but this was replaced in the 15th century by a stone keep. Crookston Castle survived bombardment in 1489 and was the subject of a siege in 1544. | Historic Scotland

3 . Provan Hall (c 1450s) It was built before 1460 for the Prebendary of Barlanark who used the house as an administration centre from where he could control his estate. Over the centuries, “Prebend” was changed to “Provan”. Provan Hall remained family-owned until the 1930s and was eventually purchased by a group of businessmen before being handed over to the National Trust for Scotland. | Supplied

4 . Provand’s Lordship (c. 1471) Provand's Lordship is known as Glasgow's oldest house, built in 1471, just opposite the Glasgow Cathedral. The house was constructed by Bishop Andrew Muirhead as part of St. Nicholas's Hospital to provide accommodation for clergy members and the hospital master. Inside, you can view a collection of 17th-century Scottish furniture, much of which was donated by shipping magnate Sir William Burrell. | Contributed