Long before shipyards, red sandstone tenements, and Victorian grandeur defined its streetscape, Glasgow was a modest settlement on the banks of the River Clyde, surrounded by neighbouring villages. The story of the city’s oldest buildings offers an opportunity to step back into these earlier centuries.
The origins of the city are closely tied to the figure of St Kentigern - better known as St Mungo - who, according to tradition, founded a church on the Molendinar Burn in the 6th century. Over time, this sacred site evolved into Glasgow Cathedral, the most enduring monument of the medieval city and one of the few Scottish cathedrals to survive the Reformation intact. Around it grew a bustling town, with merchants, craftsmen, and clergy shaping the streets of the High Street and Saltmarket. The medieval burgh was small in scale compared to Edinburgh or Stirling, but its location on a navigable river gave it long-term importance.
Surprisingly, despite centuries of urban expansion and demolition, several buildings from these formative centuries still survive. The likes of Provand’s Lordship (1471), a modest stone house once linked to St Nicholas’s Hospital, and Provan Hall (mid-15th century), a fortified residence tied to the bishops of Glasgow, provide rare glimpses into medieval domestic life. Crookston Castle, built around 1400 by the Stewarts of Darnley, was embroiled in turbulent periods of Scottish history.
These buildings are not just architectural curiosities; they are fragments of continuity linking present-day Glasgow its medieval past. The survival of such structures is remarkable given Glasgow’s transformation in later centuries. From the 18th-century mercantile boom through the 19th-century industrial revolution, vast swathes were rebuilt to accommodate new wealth and population growth. What little remains of the medieval and early modern city should be valued.
In exploring Glasgow’s oldest buildings, we encounter the foundations of a city whose identity has always been one of reinvention.
Sloans is included as it is assumed the network of buildings includes elements from the original structures that were here in the late 1700s. Curlers Rest has a history as a tavern that stretches back to the 1600s, the present building was built sometime in the 1800s. Similarly, The Finnieston on Argyle Street is housed in an old Drovers Inn, said to have been frequented by Rob Roy Macgregor, that was built in the early 1800s. The Saracen’s Head has a name that dates back to 1775 but the present day pub is not at the same location - you can read more about that here.