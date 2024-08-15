Pollok House: The history of Pollok House in 8 pictures

Set in Pollok Country Park, Pollok House was first erected in 1752 on land owned by the Stirling Maxwell family.
For centuries, the family had called the area home before gifting the Pollok House to the people of Glasgow in the 20th century.
The house has played an important role in the history of not just Glasgow but of Scotland. It is said that Sir John Stirling Maxwell founded the National Trust of Scotland in the house.
Take a look below at our gallery of 8 images that tell the story of this grand house.
1. Pollok House
Set in Pollok Country Park, Pollok House was built in 1752 and was the family seat of the Stirling-Maxwell family. However, the house is built close to the site of the original Pollok Castle, which dates back to the 13th century, and was built and re-built numerous times before the current building was erected. Photo: Canva
2. Pollok House in 1870...
The building was originally thought to have been designed by architect William Adam - the foremost architect of his time - however, this was largely debunked in later years. It has undergone significant redevelopment, firstly in 1890 and then again in 1904, which saw the building extended. | Virtual Mitchell
3. Pollok House 1910...
The Stirling Maxwell family owned the land for 700 years | Virtual Mitchell
4. Sir John Stirling Maxwell...
In the 20th century, Pollok House was the home of Sir John Stirling Maxwell who would be a founder of the National Trust for Scotland. Conversations in the house's Cedar Room are thought to have led to the creation of the NTS. | Virtual Mitchell
