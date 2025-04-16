The Red Road Flats were once found between the housing districts of Balornock and Barmulloch in Glasgow's north east back when the estate originally consisted of eight multi-storey tower blocks.

Construction began on the flats in the 1960s with the new flats being hailed as solution to solve the city's slum housing issues.

After a long period of decline, the final flats were demolished in 2015 with the towers having been a prominent part of Glasgow's skyline for decades.

1 . Red Road (1925) View before the development of the new housing scheme in March 1925. | Glasgow City Archives

2 . Red Road (2010) Local people hold a rally from the Red Road flats in memory of three Russian asylum seekers in March 2010. Around 200 people marched to the city's George Square, from the flats where the asylum seekers apparently jumped to their deaths. | Getty Images

3 . Red Road (2010) A general view of the Red Road flats in March 2010. | Getty Images

4 . Red Road (2013) Members of the public look on as the thirty story tower block at Birnie Court is demolished on May 5, 2013 in Glasgow. | Getty Images