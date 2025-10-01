Remembering 17 long-lost Glasgow pubs and nightclubs of the past

Over the decades, these pubs and nightclubs became more than bricks and mortar; they were landmarks in people’s lives.
Whether it was the sticky floors of a Sauchiehall Street club at 2am, the dark corners of an old pub where new bands played their firsts gigs, or the comforting hum of regulars arguing over football—each spot had its own character, and is remembered for different reasons.
Some venues became cult institutions such as The Arches, The Art School, Cleopatra’s and Volcano—each one representing a distinct moment in Glasgow’s evolving nightlife. And although many of them are now gone, they still hold a special place in the hearts of Glaswegians.
Here are 17 Glasgow pubs and nightclubs of the past remembered.
1. The Burns Howff
The Burns Howff was, at one time, one of the best known live Rock venues in Glasgow. Situated on West Regent Street, the Burns Howff was the place to go for some of the best live music. Before Rufus T. Firefly and the Solid, the Burns Howf was the place to go to sate your rock needs; it is even said that Alex Harvey met his Sensational Band mates there. Sadly, the Burns Howff closed its doors for the last time in 1984, but its legend lives on; most Glaswegians of a certain age will have a story to tell about this hallowed venue. Several readers recall messy nights in the Howff. | Gordon Elrick
2. Granny Black's
Granny Blacks in Candleriggs was the first ever hot-food takeaway in Glasgow and could be found in Merchant Square. Established in 1820 as The Stag, the pub once offered a range of upstairs function, meeting and private dining rooms. Before the days of licensed legal strip clubs, it was one of the few Glasgow pubs to host strippers, which put them in the bad books of the city’s licensing board. In 2002 as the Merchant City redevelopment was hitting its stride, a burst water pipe saw the pub’s adjoining tenement, fortunately then empty, collapse into the street. Despite a campaign from regulars, within days bulldozers moved in and knocked Granny Blacks down in the clean-up operation. | TSPL
3. John Street Jam
This corner pub off of George Square has seen many different eras - once the Rat and Parrot, Sola, and Merchant Corner - but many Glaswegians will remember it best as John Street Jam, one of the best live music venues of Glasgow in the 1990s. It's now Committee Room No.9. | Contributed
4. Cleopatra’s
Cleopatra’s nightclub, better remembered as Clatty Pats for a time was the place to be - or perhaps the place you didn’t want to be but invariably ended up at anyway. It is now Kitty O'Shea's. Photo: Scotsman