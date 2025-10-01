Remembering 22 lost Glasgow shops we wish were still on the high street

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2025, 15:36 BST

These are the shops we wish were still around in Glasgow today.

Sauchiehall Street, Buchanan Street and Argyle Street have been central to the city's retail and social life for generations, and the memory of the shops that once lined them remains vivid for many Glaswegians.

People will have fond memories of making weekend trips into town to pick up new clothes or records to make sure that they were keeping up with the fashion.

Although Glasgow continues to evolve, the memories of old window displays, familiar shopfronts, and bustling crowds live on, especially during Christmas time when the streets were lit up and buskers played in the background.

Here are 22 lost Glasgow shops we wish were still on the high street in 2025.

Lewis's department store was a mainstay on Argyle Street for decades with many Glaswegians having fond memories of climbing the stairs at Lewis's and waiting in a long queue to meet Santa Claus at Christmas time. The windows at Lewis's were an absolute draw for everyone.

1. Lewis's

Lewis's department store was a mainstay on Argyle Street for decades with many Glaswegians having fond memories of climbing the stairs at Lewis's and waiting in a long queue to meet Santa Claus at Christmas time. The windows at Lewis's were an absolute draw for everyone. Photo: TSPL

Thousands of Glaswegians passed through the doors of What Every Woman Wants on Argyle Street. The store was closed in 2003 following a period of administration with the flagship store being demolished in November 2019.

2. What Every Woman Wants

Thousands of Glaswegians passed through the doors of What Every Woman Wants on Argyle Street. The store was closed in 2003 following a period of administration with the flagship store being demolished in November 2019. | DENIS

A view up a bustling Sauchiehall Street in the eighties with the much loved BHS on the left.

3. BHS

A view up a bustling Sauchiehall Street in the eighties with the much loved BHS on the left. | Glasgow City Archives

Although there is still a couple of Boots stores in Glasgow city centre. this shop at the corner of Argyle Street and Union Street is instantly recognisable.

4. Boots

Although there is still a couple of Boots stores in Glasgow city centre. this shop at the corner of Argyle Street and Union Street is instantly recognisable. Photo: TSPL

