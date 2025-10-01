Remembering 22 lost Glasgow shops we wish were still on the high street

Sauchiehall Street, Buchanan Street and Argyle Street have been central to the city's retail and social life for generations, and the memory of the shops that once lined them remains vivid for many Glaswegians.

People will have fond memories of making weekend trips into town to pick up new clothes or records to make sure that they were keeping up with the fashion.

Although Glasgow continues to evolve, the memories of old window displays, familiar shopfronts, and bustling crowds live on, especially during Christmas time when the streets were lit up and buskers played in the background.

Here are 22 lost Glasgow shops we wish were still on the high street in 2025.

1 . Lewis's Lewis's department store was a mainstay on Argyle Street for decades with many Glaswegians having fond memories of climbing the stairs at Lewis's and waiting in a long queue to meet Santa Claus at Christmas time. The windows at Lewis's were an absolute draw for everyone. Photo: TSPL

2 . What Every Woman Wants Thousands of Glaswegians passed through the doors of What Every Woman Wants on Argyle Street. The store was closed in 2003 following a period of administration with the flagship store being demolished in November 2019. | DENIS

3 . BHS A view up a bustling Sauchiehall Street in the eighties with the much loved BHS on the left. | Glasgow City Archives