Remembering when the people of Glasgow turned out in force to wave goodbye to the trams

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 15:27 BST

Glasgow’s trams said goodbye to the city over 60 years ago and we wanted to take a look at the impact they made on people’s lives

It has been over 60 years since Glasgow’s trams made their final journey in the city on September 4 1962. There was only one route remaining in the Glasgow by which was the number nine which ran from Auchenshuggle to Dalmuir West and covered ten miles.

The system had been gradually phased out from 1949 as Glasgow rushed towards modernity with the introduction of diesel-powered and trolley buses.

Glaswegians still have fond memories of the old trams which was evident back in the day as people turned out in their tens of thousands to wave farewell to the trams which had served the city so well for decades. It was undoubtedly the biggest crowds which the city had witnessed since the end of the Second World War.

Whenever people begin to talk about the old ‘caurs’ they instantly became nostalgic and we wanted to evoke old memories of the trams 62 years on from their final journey.

A tram leads the charge on the commemorative parade of the trams on their last day of service in Glasgow, September 4 1962.

A tram leads the charge on the commemorative parade of the trams on their last day of service in Glasgow, September 4 1962. | Contributed

There was a commemorative parade of trams as the last tram car took its final journey in Glasgow on 4 September 1962.

There was a commemorative parade of trams as the last tram car took its final journey in Glasgow on 4 September 1962. | Glasgow City Archives

Huge crowds turned out for the commemorative parade of trams on 4 September 1962.

Huge crowds turned out for the commemorative parade of trams on 4 September 1962. | Glasgow City Archives

Commemorative parade of trams on St Vincent Street in September 1962.

Commemorative parade of trams on St Vincent Street in September 1962. | Glasgow City Archives

