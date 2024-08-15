Renfield Street Back in Time: Over 100 years of Glasgow city centre history in 9 pictures

These are old images showing the changing face of Renfield Street in the heart of Glasgow city centre

Renfield Street is one of Glasgow’s most recognisable streets which has a rich history and heritage.

It was once a hub for entertainment in the city as it was home to the Pavilion Theatre, The Apollo and the Odeon Cinema. Some of the biggest names in entertainment have appeared on the famous Glasgow street such as The Beatles, David Bowie and Billy Connolly.

Although some of these revered sites may no longer exist, it still remains a bustling street which runs from the top of town down to Union Street.

The Glasgow Apollo has taken on legendary status amongst musicians and fans alike. It was located at 126 Renfield Street until 1985.

1. Glasgow Apollo

Looking towards Renfield Street and St Vincent Street. Trolleybuses were once a common sight on the streets of Glasgow.

2. Renfield Street in 1958

The Odeon on Renfield Street opened in 1934 and closed 2006.

3. Renfield St 1955

Old buildings before bank, corner of St Vincent St and Renfield St

4. Renfield Street in 1925

