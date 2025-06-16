River Kelvin: a look at 130 years of history on the River Kelvin in 12 pictures

The River Kelvin has a rich history intertwined with Glasgow's industrial past and its present-day revitalisation.

From it’s days powering the city’s incredibly important mills and was a source of water for various industries.

Efforts to clean it up in recent years have led to a return of wildlife and recreational opportunities, allowing it to once again become an important part of the city.

The river is also known for its namesake, Lord Kelvin, who was named after the river that flowed near his university.

Look at the 12 pictures showing the River Kelvin over the past 130 years.

1 . Partick, 1978 Partick, 1978 - Bishop's Mill from the west | Virtual Mitchell

2 . Partick, 1955 From Partick Bridge | Virtual Mitchell

3 . Kelvin aqueduct (No Date) Kelvin aqueduct, Butney Brae and Gilsochill | Virtual Mitchell

4 . River Kelvin, 1891 River Kelvin, 1891, at Dawsholm | Virtual Mitchell