Broomielaw: A look at 140 years of history on the Broomielaw in 12 pictures

The Broomielaw has a rich history as Glasgow’s first quay and an important landmark during the industrial revolution.
Once a bustling riverway for both passenger steamboats and shipping lines- as well as one of the main thoroughfares for Glasgow’s immigrant population, things now are a bit less busy.
Redevelopment now means that the area is a hub of residential and office space.
Look at the 12 pictures showing the Broomielaw over the past 140 years.
