Broomielaw: A look at 140 years of history on the Broomielaw in 12 pictures

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 25th Jun 2025, 10:20 BST

Explore the rich history of the Broomielaw through 12 extraordinary photos capturing its 140-year journey.

The Broomielaw has a rich history as Glasgow’s first quay and an important landmark during the industrial revolution.

Once a bustling riverway for both passenger steamboats and shipping lines- as well as one of the main thoroughfares for Glasgow’s immigrant population, things now are a bit less busy.

Redevelopment now means that the area is a hub of residential and office space.

Look at the 12 pictures showing the Broomielaw over the past 140 years.

Broomielaw, 1905 at Custom House Quay

1. Custom House Quay - 1905

Broomielaw, 1905 at Custom House Quay | Virtual Mitchell

Broomielaw in 1904 looking down river

2. Broomielaw, 1904

Broomielaw in 1904 looking down river | Virtual Mitchell

Opening of Broomielaw Quay Gardens by Bruce Millan (front row, centre) in 1976

3. Broomielaw Quay Gardens 1976

Opening of Broomielaw Quay Gardens by Bruce Millan (front row, centre) in 1976 | Virtual Mitchell

Broomielaw in 1914. 'Columba' (PS) canting opposite passenger wharf, 6.45 p.m.

4. Broomielaw, 1914

Broomielaw in 1914. 'Columba' (PS) canting opposite passenger wharf, 6.45 p.m. | Virtual Mitchell

