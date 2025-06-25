Broomielaw: A look at 140 years of history on the Broomielaw in 12 pictures

The Broomielaw has a rich history as Glasgow’s first quay and an important landmark during the industrial revolution.

Once a bustling riverway for both passenger steamboats and shipping lines- as well as one of the main thoroughfares for Glasgow’s immigrant population, things now are a bit less busy.

Redevelopment now means that the area is a hub of residential and office space.

Look at the 12 pictures showing the Broomielaw over the past 140 years.

1 . Custom House Quay - 1905 Broomielaw, 1905 at Custom House Quay | Virtual Mitchell

2 . Broomielaw, 1904 Broomielaw in 1904 looking down river | Virtual Mitchell

3 . Broomielaw Quay Gardens 1976 Opening of Broomielaw Quay Gardens by Bruce Millan (front row, centre) in 1976 | Virtual Mitchell

4 . Broomielaw, 1914 Broomielaw in 1914. 'Columba' (PS) canting opposite passenger wharf, 6.45 p.m. | Virtual Mitchell