The 70s were a period of great change across Scotland.

It was a tough decade for many, with the decline of the coal mining and shipbuilding industries leading to high unemployment.

But there were good times too, as these photos chronicling life across Scotland throughout the decade show.

They capture lost shops, vanished landmarks, school life, festival fun, and much more.

In one memorable image, a boy is pictured living out his Wild West fantasy in the toy section of the much-missed Jenners department store in Edinburgh.

Another shows the old Bluevale tower blocks looming over Glasgow, and a third features youngsters munching candyfloss at a popular funfair in Fife.

Stars of the day, including Morecambe and Wise, the Bay City Rollers, and Paul McCartney cradling a baby Stella McCartney, during his Wings era, are pictured in this retro photo gallery.

The buzz surrounding the Eurovision Song Contest, life on the factory floor, 70s fashions, and filming for a new TV show also feature in this nostalgic look back at how we lived half a century ago.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you? If you enjoyed these pictures, you may enjoy this round-up of the best images from the 70s across the UK.

1 . The Big Yin Comedian Billy Connolly pictured with the Scottish Coal Queen Miss Sandra Carruthers, of Cumnock, during the heyday of the Scottish Miners' Gala in Edinburgh, on June 12, 1976 | TSPL

2 . High-rise living The Bluevale tower blocks seen from the Necropolis cemetery in Glasgow in May 1979 | TSPL Photo: TSPL

3 . Funfair Youngsters enjoy the Easter sunshine and candy floss at the Links Market funfair in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in April 1976 | TSPL Photo: TSPL