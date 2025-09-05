This retro photo gallery celebrates the hardworking landlords and landladies at watering holes around the nation from the 80s to the noughties.

These popular characters have played a vital role in their communities, providing a place not just to drink but to meet old friends and make new ones.

Some have long since retired, but others are still maintaining order and keeping spirits high at their pubs and bars.

The pubs pictured include one named among the 40 best in the world, another that famously featured in a movie, and a third in a stunning converted bank building.

The landlords and landladies are pictured, in many cases, with their punters.

One is seen celebrating after hitting the jackpot, another is celebrating her nomination for the Innkeeper of the Year award, and a third is seen posing with an intriguing find.

These fascinating photos also feature a pub that was forced to close after being hit by a van, which jammed its door shut, and another that led the way and became one of the first pubs to ban smoking.

They also tell the amusing story of how clueless marketing chiefs once sent World Cup promotional material for England to the bemused landlord of a proud Scottish pub.

How many of these pubs have you visited, and do you recognise any of the landlords and landladies pictured?

If you enjoyed these photos, you might like this look back at pubs and bars around Scotland in the 90s.

1 . Port O' Leith Landlady Mary Moriarty at the Port O' Leith pub, in 1998, after it reached the Scottish shortlist in the British Community Pub of the Year Awards. | TSPL

2 . Counting House Andrea Annett, licensee and landlady of The Counting House pub, in the former Bank of Scotland, on George Square, Glasgow, in 1996 | TSPL

3 . Black Bull Landlord Kenny Gibson outside the Black Bull Hotel, on Main Street, Straiton, Ayrshire, in 1999. The Black Bull was Benny's Bar in the film 'The Match'. | TSPL