Shawfield Stadium: A tour around Scotland's last active greyhound track in pictures

Shawfield stadium has a long and storied history that spans both football and greyhound racing.

Originally opened in 1898, Shawfield was best known as the home ground of Clyde Football Club for nearly 90 years. The stadium served as Clyde’s base from its early days until 1986, during which time it hosted countless matches and witnessed the club’s most successful period.

In addition to football, Shawfield became a major venue for greyhound racing, with the first meeting held in 1932. Over the years, it developed a reputation as one of Scotland’s premier greyhound tracks. After Clyde FC left in 1986 due to financial pressures and ground safety issues, greyhound racing became the stadium’s primary use.

Shawfield was the last active greyhound track in the country until it closed in 2020.

Here is a tour around the old stadium in pictures.

1 . David Cassidy at Shawfield David Cassidy made an appearance at Glasgow's Shawfield Stadium in May 1974.

2 . Shawfield Park (1955) Dog racing at Shawfield Park in the mid fifties. | Glasgow City Archives

3 . Shawfield (1963) Clyde take on Dundee at Shawfield in 1963. | TSPL

4 . Shawfield Stadium (1937) Shawfield stadium boundary wall and gates pictured in 1937. | Glasgow City Archives