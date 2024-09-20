Shopping in Glasgow: 9 old pictures showing Braehead Shopping Centre as the centre celebrates 25 years

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Sep 2024, 12:13 BST

Braehead Shopping Centre is celebrating a remarkable 25 years of serving the local community.

Since opening in 1999,BraeheadShopping Centre has grown from strength to strength, becoming a key part of the local community and a popular space for families, friends, and visitors alike. Supporting thousands of local charities and hosting key events such as Beyonce’s concert, Oasis performances, X-Factor auditions, to welcoming iconic shows such as Dancing on Ice and This Morning’s Fashion Show, the centre has played a key role over the years. Seasonal events from summer, Halloween and Christmas have made Braehead a go to destination for shoppers to enjoy year-round.

We took a look through the archives to explore the changing face of the shopping centre.

People will have fond memories of ice skating at Braehead back in the day.

Santa's grotto at Braehead.

A flash mob pictured at Braehead Shopping Centre.

This Morning making an appearance at Braehead Shopping Centre.

