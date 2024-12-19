Glasgow in the 60s: Six great pictures showing Glasgow in the 1960s

The 1960s were a time of great change in the city, parts of Glasgow disappeared and others were built up a new.
The city was at the heart of sporting and cultural signficance in Scotland throughout the decade - with Celtic being crowned champions of Europe and icons such as Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones and the Beatles all electrifying the city with their music.
However, at the heart of it all were the Glaswegians who inhabited the city, these pictures show them at work, play and everything else.
Take a look at six images of Glasgow in the 1960s.
