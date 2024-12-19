Glasgow in the 60s: Six great pictures showing Glasgow in the 1960s

The 1960s were a time of great change in the city, parts of Glasgow disappeared and others were built up a new.

The city was at the heart of sporting and cultural signficance in Scotland throughout the decade - with Celtic being crowned champions of Europe and icons such as Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones and the Beatles all electrifying the city with their music.

However, at the heart of it all were the Glaswegians who inhabited the city, these pictures show them at work, play and everything else.

Take a look at six images of Glasgow in the 1960s.

1 . City lights Christmas lights dazzle on Sauchiehall Street in 1964. Photo: Unknown

2 . Glasgow life in the 1960s Crowds outside Glasgow Central railway station in July 1966. Photo: Unknown

3 . From above... An aerial view of Glasgow, Scotland. The tall building in the centre is the Stow College of Commerce, with the new buildings of the Royal College of Science and Technology to its right. | Getty Images

4 . Argyle Arcade A look inside Argyle Arcade in 1960 which was one of Scotland's earliest shopping arcades. | Glasgow City Archives