Glaswegians still have fond memories of the old St Enoch railway station and hotel which said farewell to the city almost 50 years ago.

The station operated at St Enoch for ninety years with the first passenger train stopping at the station in May 1876, Seven years later, the Glasgow and South Western Railway took over the building with it becoming their new headquarters. You could catch a train here to the likes of Ayr, Carlisle and Dumfries with the suburban service to East Kilbride being diverted to Glasgow Central in 1959.

Inside, the station had 12 platforms and two impressive semi-cylindrical glass/iron roofed train sheds. The building was closed on 27 June 1966. It wouldn’t be until over a decade later that the roof of the structure would be demolished in 1977 despite protests.

One part of the station which was saved can still be viewed at Cumbernauld Town Centre where you can find the old station clock that was at one time suspended from the roof.

1 . St Enoch Square (1950) A bustling St Enoch Square pictured in 1950 with the St Enoch hotel and station pictured in the background. | Glasgow City Archives

2 . St Enoch hotel (1977) Debbie Harry pictured here in in Glasgow in 1977, standing on what was North Carriage Drive beside the old St Enoch Station Hotel. The hotel which fronted the station was later demolished that year. | Chris Stein

3 . St Enoch hotel and subway station A street scene captured outside St Enoch hotel and subway station in 1900. | Glasgow City Archives