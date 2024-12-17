St Enoch Centre: A look at the first year of St Enoch Shopping Centre, 35 years ago

St Enoch Shopping Centre was opened to the public in 1989, before being officially opened by then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1990. The £46 million building included a massive glazed canopy that made it the largest glass-topped enclosed space in Europe.

It became a top spot for shopping in the city thanks to stores such as Disney and attractions including an ice rink, that lasted until 1995.

The shopping centre was built on the grounds of St Enoch railway station and St Enoch hotel which were demolished in 1977 to make way for the new development plans. It would take more than a decade became a reality and, in a perhaps fitting bookend, over the next decade the shopping centre will disappear.

Plans were announced last year that would see the site demolished and then redeveloped in phases over the next 10 years - planning permission in principle was granted to applicants Sovereign Centros in a meeting in May subject to conditions, such as minimising waste during demolition.

Take a look back at St Enoch Shopping Centre in 1989 and 1990.

1 . St Enoch Centre entrance, 1990 Built on the site of the St Enoch railway station - St Enoch replaced the old railway station and St Enoch hotel which were demolished in 1977 to make way for the new development plans. | Allan Macdonald

2 . St Enoch Centre Costing £46 million, the 260 metre long building comprised a two-level shopping centre with seven levels of parking for 750 cards and 280,000 square feet of retail space (more than four full size football pitches). Photo: Allan Macdonald

3 . St Enoch Centre Work on the St Enoch Centre started in the mid-eighties. It would open its doors to the public in 1989, before being officially opened by then Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, the following year. Photo: Allan Macdonald