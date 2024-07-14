Strathbungo in Glasgow’s Southside has a vibrant food and drink scene and is one of the city’s best neighbourhoods to currently visit.

The area mainly developed as a crofters and miners village in the early 18th century with the first block of houses on Moray Place being designed by Alexander “Greek Thomson” around 1859 and 1860 which set Strathbungo on its way to being a popular residential area which Thomson lived in until his death in 1875 when he passed away at 1 Moray Place which he had designed.

Other blocks of houses in the area were then built between 1862 and 1880 to create a desirable area with a certain Charles Rennie Mackintosh moving to Regent Park Square.

There is a great community spirit which still exists in Strathbungo till this day thanks to the work of the Strathbungo Society who organise and promote events such as 'Bungo in the Back Lanes' and 'Bungo at the Bells'.

1 . Regent Park Square Regent Park Square in Strathbungo pictured in May 1974. | Glasgow City Archives

2 . Moray Place Moray Place was once home to Alexander "Greek" Thomson with it being one of Glasgow Southsides best known streets. | Glasgow City Archives

3 . Marywood Square A view up Marywood Square in Strathbungo in May 1974. | Glasgow City Archives