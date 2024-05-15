Glasgow in the 1800s saw a period of exceptional urban growth for the city. Building of infrastructure, warehouses, grand civic buildings and the expanding thoroughfares set out the template for modern Glasgow. Many of the streets have changed utterly since then, some retain their character from the 19th Century. These photographs and images of street scenes capture a time of change for the city.
Street scenes and familiar buildings of Glasgow as they were in the 1800s
A look back at an era that defined much of the modern look of Glasgow through photographs and etchings from the time.
