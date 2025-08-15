T in the Park was an annual festival that ran between 1994 and 2016, with the first event being held at Strathclyde Park over 30 years ago.
We wanted to take a look through the archive and have picked out some brilliant pictures from the early years of the festival which includes snaps of the crowd, bands and much more.
Here are 17 old photos capturing the festival during the 1990s.
1. Fran Healy @ T in the Park, 1994
Fran Healy, the frontman for Travis, played the first ever T in the Park in Strathclyde Park back when Travis was still called Glass Onion! | T in the Park
2. Kylie Minogue @ T in the Park, 1995
Kylie Minogue made an appearance at the second iteration of T in the Park in 1995 - quite possibly the first and last time the artist was ever in Motherwell | T in the Park
3. Main Stage @ T in the Park, 1995
1995 was the first year (the second year the festival ran) that T in the Park sold out tickets for one of the days - a sign of a rampant success that would only become bigger and bigger | T in the Park
4. Crowd @ T in the Park, 1995
Strathclyde Park was filled with revellers on the second year | T in the Park