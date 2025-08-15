T in the Park: 17 nostalgic pictures taking you back to T in the Park during the 1990s

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2025, 14:15 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2025, 13:00 BST

A step back in time to T in the Park during the 1990s at Strathclyde Park and Balado.

T in the Park was an annual festival that ran between 1994 and 2016, with the first event being held at Strathclyde Park over 30 years ago.

We wanted to take a look through the archive and have picked out some brilliant pictures from the early years of the festival which includes snaps of the crowd, bands and much more.

Enjoy our GlasgowWorld content? You’ll love our free newsletter - sign up here.

Here are 17 old photos capturing the festival during the 1990s.

Fran Healy, the frontman for Travis, played the first ever T in the Park in Strathclyde Park back when Travis was still called Glass Onion!

1. Fran Healy @ T in the Park, 1994

Fran Healy, the frontman for Travis, played the first ever T in the Park in Strathclyde Park back when Travis was still called Glass Onion! | T in the Park

Kylie Minogue made an appearance at the second iteration of T in the Park in 1995 - quite possibly the first and last time the artist was ever in Motherwell

2. Kylie Minogue @ T in the Park, 1995

Kylie Minogue made an appearance at the second iteration of T in the Park in 1995 - quite possibly the first and last time the artist was ever in Motherwell | T in the Park

1995 was the first year (the second year the festival ran) that T in the Park sold out tickets for one of the days - a sign of a rampant success that would only become bigger and bigger

3. Main Stage @ T in the Park, 1995

1995 was the first year (the second year the festival ran) that T in the Park sold out tickets for one of the days - a sign of a rampant success that would only become bigger and bigger | T in the Park

Strathclyde Park was filled with revellers on the second year

4. Crowd @ T in the Park, 1995

Strathclyde Park was filled with revellers on the second year | T in the Park

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Strathclyde ParkPeople
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice