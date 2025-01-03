The Apollo: A tour around one of Glasgow's most loved buildings from the past in pictures

The Apollo is a lost part of the city centre which is still fondly remembered

The Apollo on Renfield Street was Scotland’s leading music venue where some of the biggest and most recognisable names in the business performed during the 1970s and 1980s.

Andy Summers of The Police gave a great insight into the venue in his autobiography "One Train Later" when he wrote: "Back in the dressing room, drenched in sweat and sitting among piles of little tartan-wrapped presents, we remarked about the bouncing balcony, amazed that the whole thing didn't collapse."

The building was demolished in September 1987 following a fire and although it hasn’t been a part of Glasgow life for almost 40 years, Glaswegians and musicians still have fond memories of the venue.

Johnny Cash was the first act to perform at the newly renamed music venue on Renfield Street in September 1973 which had previously been called Green’s Playhouse.

Johnny Cash was the first act to perform at the newly renamed music venue on Renfield Street in September 1973 which had previously been called Green’s Playhouse. | Supplied

Other acts who appeared at The Apollo in 1973 included The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Genesis and Elton John. Hot on the heels of releasing their debut album, a band called Queen made their debut at the venue in November supporting Mott the Hoople. Here is The Rolling Stones pictured on their tour bus during a two-day stopover in Glasgow.

Other acts who appeared at The Apollo in 1973 included The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Genesis and Elton John. Hot on the heels of releasing their debut album, a band called Queen made their debut at the venue in November supporting Mott the Hoople. Here is The Rolling Stones pictured on their tour bus during a two-day stopover in Glasgow. | Getty Images

Merrill, Jay and Wayne Osmond performing with American pop group The Osmonds, at the Apollo, on the British leg of their European tour on 25th October 1973.

Merrill, Jay and Wayne Osmond performing with American pop group The Osmonds, at the Apollo, on the British leg of their European tour on 25th October 1973. | Getty Images

Singer and guitarist Marc Bolan performing with British glam rock group T-Rex, at The Glasgow Apollo on 22nd January 1974.

Singer and guitarist Marc Bolan performing with British glam rock group T-Rex, at The Glasgow Apollo on 22nd January 1974. | Getty Images

